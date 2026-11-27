CSM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $87,311,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,606,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,022,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,972,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,793,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,422,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $406.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.31 and a 200 day moving average of $431.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.22 and a 12 month high of $658.52. The firm has a market cap of $672.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $5,060,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 343,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,929,680.09. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $35,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,496,433,822. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

These are some of the AMD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly bullish, citing strong server-chip demand and AMD’s potential as a second supplier for large AI buyers. This supports the growth outlook, though it does not guarantee near-term gains. Analysts Maintain Strong Buy Rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly bullish, citing strong server-chip demand and AMD’s potential as a second supplier for large AI buyers. This supports the growth outlook, though it does not guarantee near-term gains. Negative Sentiment: AMD has been caught in a broader semiconductor sell-off amid inflation and tariff concerns, as well as investor doubts about the returns from heavy AI spending. That sector-wide pressure can weigh on the stock even when company-specific demand remains strong. AI Chip Stocks Fall Amid Market Concerns

AMD has been caught in a broader semiconductor sell-off amid inflation and tariff concerns, as well as investor doubts about the returns from heavy AI spending. That sector-wide pressure can weigh on the stock even when company-specific demand remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Reports that investor David Tepper sold his AMD stake add to cautious sentiment, while Cerebras’ expanding AI-inference business highlights competition for AI-chip customers. These are sentiment and competitive risks, rather than evidence of a change in AMD’s results. Tepper Sells AMD Stake Cerebras Expands AI Inference Reach

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $705.00 to $610.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Union Gaming Research reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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