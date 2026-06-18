Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 5,157 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 32,231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 3.2% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $226.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.11. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $233.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.Cardinal Health's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5158 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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