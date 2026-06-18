Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Venture Global accounts for approximately 3.7% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter worth $13,632,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 520.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,594 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter worth $2,837,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 248.9% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 555,050 shares of the company's stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 395,949 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Venture Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VG

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,112 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,277,788.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,459,400 shares of company stock worth $58,462,618. Corporate insiders own 84.24% of the company's stock.

Venture Global Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:VG opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's payout ratio is 7.78%.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Further Reading

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