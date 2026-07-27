Advent International L.P. Lowers Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Advent International L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,126 shares of the company's stock after selling 475,500 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for about 0.6% of Advent International L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advent International L.P. owned 0.22% of Dynatrace worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,809,223 shares of the company's stock worth $584,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,664,357 shares of the company's stock worth $462,193,000 after purchasing an additional 101,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,999,919 shares of the company's stock worth $346,716,000 after purchasing an additional 659,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 706.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock worth $251,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,443 shares of the company's stock worth $263,631,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DT opened at $41.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Dynatrace's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

See Also

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