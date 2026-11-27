Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 73.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Markowski Investments purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Freedom Broker raised shares of MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall Weisenburger purchased 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 205,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,412,364. This represents a 36.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett acquired 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $91,577.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 120,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,813.20. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 98,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,677. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $35.35 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.68 and a beta of 2.05.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $147.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials operates the Mountain Pass rare earth mine and processing facility in California. The site is a major North American source of rare earth materials, which are used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems. The company mines and processes rare earth ore into concentrate and separated products, including neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), a key input for high-strength permanent magnets. MP Materials is also developing domestic magnet manufacturing capabilities to extend its business further along the supply chain.

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