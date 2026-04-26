Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,371 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages reaffirmed confidence in TMUS with Barclays and JPMorgan both reiterating "buy" ratings, supporting demand for the shares despite recent volatility. Read More. Read More.

Major brokerages reaffirmed confidence in TMUS with Barclays and JPMorgan both reiterating "buy" ratings, supporting demand for the shares despite recent volatility. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research notes (Zacks) expect T-Mobile to potentially top Q1 earnings estimates as continued 5G rollout, fiber and AI-driven demand boost telecom revenue drivers—a near-term fundamental upside ahead of the quarter. Read More.

Analysts and research notes (Zacks) expect T-Mobile to potentially top Q1 earnings estimates as continued 5G rollout, fiber and AI-driven demand boost telecom revenue drivers—a near-term fundamental upside ahead of the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/service expansion: T‑Mobile is piloting same‑day DoorDash deliveries of 5G home internet equipment, highlighting incremental customer‑acquisition and distribution initiatives. Read More.

Product/service expansion: T‑Mobile is piloting same‑day DoorDash deliveries of 5G home internet equipment, highlighting incremental customer‑acquisition and distribution initiatives. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "Neutral" rating—indicative of mixed views within the Street and signaling some divergence in conviction despite buy-side support. Read More.

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "Neutral" rating—indicative of mixed views within the Street and signaling some divergence in conviction despite buy-side support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and countdown pieces outline key Q1 metrics investors should watch (ARPU, postpaid adds, service revenue and margin), keeping focus on the upcoming earnings print for directional clarity. Read More.

Wall Street previews and countdown pieces outline key Q1 metrics investors should watch (ARPU, postpaid adds, service revenue and margin), keeping focus on the upcoming earnings print for directional clarity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary has labeled TMUS as "oversold" among communication-services names, suggesting technical bounce potential if news flow stabilizes. Read More.

Market commentary has labeled TMUS as "oversold" among communication-services names, suggesting technical bounce potential if news flow stabilizes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Merger/takeover speculation: reports that Deutsche Telekom is exploring a full merger or takeover of T‑Mobile have driven large intraday moves—introducing regulatory uncertainty, potential deal complexity and valuation questions that appear to be the primary source of today's downside pressure. Read More.

Merger/takeover speculation: reports that Deutsche Telekom is exploring a full merger or takeover of T‑Mobile have driven large intraday moves—introducing regulatory uncertainty, potential deal complexity and valuation questions that appear to be the primary source of today's downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broad media coverage and analytical pieces discussing a possible $200–$400B+ transaction have amplified volatility and selling by investors seeking to avoid takeover/regulatory risk before clearer guidance emerges. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $189.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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