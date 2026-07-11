Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $979.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $923.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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