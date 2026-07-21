Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,478 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $435.00 to $416.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. President Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.11.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $351.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $186.15 and a one year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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