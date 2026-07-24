Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,136 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $248.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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