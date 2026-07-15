Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,012 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $878.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $886.49 and its 200 day moving average is $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,776,015.10. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,240 from $1,150 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s upside. Tickerreport.com

Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,240 from $1,150 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Seagate as one of several memory stocks that look attractive after the recent sell-off, citing AI demand, improving pricing, and lower valuations. Zacks

Zacks highlighted Seagate as one of several memory stocks that look attractive after the recent sell-off, citing AI demand, improving pricing, and lower valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate said it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on July 28, which puts investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the earnings release. Business Wire

Seagate said it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on July 28, which puts investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Seagate’s upcoming earnings focuses on whether AI and cloud demand can offset concerns about inventory levels, cloud capex hesitation, and macro volatility. Yahoo Finance

Commentary around Seagate’s upcoming earnings focuses on whether AI and cloud demand can offset concerns about inventory levels, cloud capex hesitation, and macro volatility. Negative Sentiment: Seagate has been caught in a broader memory-stock selloff triggered by weak sentiment around SK Hynix and renewed doubts about AI demand and memory pricing. Yahoo Finance

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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