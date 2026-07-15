Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the company's stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sylvamo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

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Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Sylvamo's payout ratio is 71.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $51,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $603,607.50. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

Further Reading

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