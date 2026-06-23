Advisortrust Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,151 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $416,217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after buying an additional 93,293 shares during the period. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,902,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,338,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

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Alphabet Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $349.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $367.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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