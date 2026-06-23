Advisortrust Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,707 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,707 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 4.7%

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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