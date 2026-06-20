Advisortrust Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,789 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers.

Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story.

Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform.

Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Article: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the new world of AI agents

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?

Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Article: QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Could Be 34.2% Overvalued Despite Its Recent Rally

Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Article: Strength Seen in Qualcomm (QCOM): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One recent valuation piece says Qualcomm may be roughly 34% overvalued after its rally, which could pressure the stock if investors begin to focus on fundamentals rather than momentum.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average of $166.77. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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