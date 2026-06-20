Advisortrust Partners LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Prologis by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,433,460,000 after buying an additional 10,207,267 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Prologis by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after buying an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $140.63 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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