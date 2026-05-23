Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $347,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of LMT opened at $533.57 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $577.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here