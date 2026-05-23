Advisory Alpha LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,121 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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