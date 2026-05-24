Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 61,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $467.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $297.43 and its 200 day moving average is $246.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $481.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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