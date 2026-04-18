AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,238 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $76.72 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Monster Beverage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.38.

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Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

See Also

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