AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Campbell's Company $CPB

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 2,690.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,341 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 778,405 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Campbell's worth $22,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell's by 3.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,472 shares of the company's stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell's by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell's in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell's by 40.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell's by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell's from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell's Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Campbell's Company has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.03.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm's revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell's Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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