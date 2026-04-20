AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,994,594,000 after buying an additional 564,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cintas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,729,394 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $517,466,000 after buying an additional 158,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,559,852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $524,460,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Cintas by 39.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,223,411 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $442,548,000 after buying an additional 623,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,999 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $329,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $215.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $179.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.60 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $187.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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