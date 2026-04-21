AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 230,957 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,611 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 230,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 596,457 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 232,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,508,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is presently 154.70%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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