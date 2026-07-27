AECOM $ACM Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,277 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of AECOM worth $56,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AECOM by 1,113.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,580 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 218,920 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,377.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 79,230 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 73,869 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in AECOM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in AECOM by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 158,872 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AECOM by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,198 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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