AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128,362 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 793,966 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.65% of AECOM worth $180,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 105.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,499,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,553,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after acquiring an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

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AECOM Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. AECOM has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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