Aegis Financial Corp Invests $17.20 Million in SM Energy Company $SM

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 551,769 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $17,204,000. SM Energy makes up 2.9% of Aegis Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 10,461.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 4,561.1% during the 1st quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Trading Up 3.0%

SM opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.73. SM Energy Company has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded SM Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,456.72. This represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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