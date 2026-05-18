Aegis Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Aegis Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,719 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Stag Industrial comprises 1.3% of Aegis Wealth Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $77,174,000 after buying an additional 167,093 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,778,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE STAG opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.00. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 28.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Stag Industrial's payout ratio is currently 120.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 18,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,316.80. The trade was a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $988,981.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,260.18. The trade was a 96.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on STAG

Stag Industrial Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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