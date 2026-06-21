AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 16,703 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.10% of IDEX worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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IDEX Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE IEX opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average of $199.01. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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