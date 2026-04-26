AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys Shares of 66,836 EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,836 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,690,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.12% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,371 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.4%

EPAM stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock's 50 day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.49 and a twelve month high of $222.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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