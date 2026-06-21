AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 433.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,663 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.10% of Donaldson worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Donaldson by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

View Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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