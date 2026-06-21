AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $35.27 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.31% of Crown worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Crown by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

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Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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