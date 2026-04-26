AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,781 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 59,163 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.20% of ITT worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ITT by 22,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of ITT by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,880,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $219.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $224.12. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.02.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.386 dividend. This is an increase from ITT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITT wasn't on the list.

While ITT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here