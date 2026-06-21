AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 7,542 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,323 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.20% of ITT worth $33,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ITT by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average is $192.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

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