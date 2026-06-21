AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,776 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $33,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,626,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock worth $38,979,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock worth $323,259,000 after buying an additional 336,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $5,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,291.75. This trade represents a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alissa Michelle Starzak sold 16,243 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $3,510,924.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,395 shares in the company, valued at $25,591,079.25. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 461,477 shares of company stock valued at $98,173,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent notes point to a potential technical rebound for Cloudflare, with a hammer chart pattern suggesting support and analysts citing rising earnings estimate revisions as a possible catalyst for a near-term reversal. Article Title

Several recent notes point to a potential technical rebound for Cloudflare, with a hammer chart pattern suggesting support and analysts citing rising earnings estimate revisions as a possible catalyst for a near-term reversal. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare’s June 4 acquisition of VoidZero could strengthen its developer platform by bringing high-performance JavaScript tools like Vite and Vitest into its edge network, supporting the long-term growth story. Article Title

Cloudflare’s June 4 acquisition of VoidZero could strengthen its developer platform by bringing high-performance JavaScript tools like Vite and Vitest into its edge network, supporting the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens maintained a constructive view on Cloudflare after Investor Day, while other recent analyst updates kept the stock in focus and helped support sentiment around its AI and security growth opportunities. Article Title

Citizens maintained a constructive view on Cloudflare after Investor Day, while other recent analyst updates kept the stock in focus and helped support sentiment around its AI and security growth opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been a recurring headline, including CFO Thomas Seifert’s sale of 10,000 shares and insider Michelle Zatlyn’s larger sale, which can weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article Title

Insider selling has been a recurring headline, including CFO Thomas Seifert’s sale of 10,000 shares and insider Michelle Zatlyn’s larger sale, which can weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Negative Sentiment: Cloudflare is also facing governance concerns after JLens urged shareholders to withhold votes for two directors, creating a headline risk ahead of the June 30 annual meeting. Article Title

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $223.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of -895.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 399.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.77. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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