AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $2.04 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,160 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. PayPal's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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