Aegon NV $AEG Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 520,221 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Aegon worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169,541 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,869,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,932 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aegon by 46,430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207,468 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,873 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth about $8,022,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 923.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 899,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Aegon Stock Up 0.4%

Aegon stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon NV has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Key Aegon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aegon this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discuss Aegon Targaryen and the dragon Sunfyre in HBO’s House of the Dragon. These are entertainment stories unrelated to Aegon N.V.’s insurance, pension, or financial-services operations. Aegon Targaryen article

Several articles discuss Aegon Targaryen and the dragon Sunfyre in HBO’s House of the Dragon. These are entertainment stories unrelated to Aegon N.V.’s insurance, pension, or financial-services operations. Neutral Sentiment: An article reports that Active Energy Group PLC, a separate company trading under AIM:AEG and OTCID:AEUSF, generated US$319,637 in maiden quarterly revenue from its Ghummud digital-infrastructure facility. This is not Aegon N.V. and should not be used to assess NYSE:AEG. Active Energy revenue article

An article reports that Active Energy Group PLC, a separate company trading under AIM:AEG and OTCID:AEUSF, generated US$319,637 in maiden quarterly revenue from its Ghummud digital-infrastructure facility. This is not Aegon N.V. and should not be used to assess NYSE:AEG. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage concerns the release and plot developments of House of the Dragon Season 3, including episode timing, character survival, and finale predictions. None of these reports contains operating or financial information about Aegon N.V. House of the Dragon release article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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