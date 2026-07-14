Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Holdings Cut by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,707 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up 3.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.49% of Aercap worth $112,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in Aercap by 45,615.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,769,000 after buying an additional 3,502,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,172,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,665,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 1,527,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $219,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $155.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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