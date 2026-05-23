Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,805 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aercap worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Aercap by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 138,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

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Aercap Trading Down 0.6%

AER opened at $138.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $154.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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