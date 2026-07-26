Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 38,601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aercap worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Aercap by 19.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Aercap by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aercap by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aercap by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aercap

Aercap Stock Up 1.9%

AER stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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