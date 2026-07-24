Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 144,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Aercap worth $105,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Aercap by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aercap in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aercap Stock Performance

AER opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Aercap

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: AerCap and Air France Industries plan to form a joint venture focused on LEAP engine services, which could strengthen AerCap’s maintenance and aftermarket engine business and add a new earnings stream. Article Title

AerCap and Air France Industries plan to form a joint venture focused on LEAP engine services, which could strengthen AerCap’s maintenance and aftermarket engine business and add a new earnings stream. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Citigroup reportedly reiterated a buy rating on AerCap, reinforcing a favorable view of the company’s valuation and business outlook. Article Title

Analysts at Citigroup reportedly reiterated a buy rating on AerCap, reinforcing a favorable view of the company’s valuation and business outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded AerCap from hold to strong-buy, adding to the recent wave of bullish analyst sentiment. Article Title

Zacks Research upgraded AerCap from hold to strong-buy, adding to the recent wave of bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: AerCap ordered 15 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, signaling continued fleet expansion and confidence in long-term aircraft leasing demand. Article Title

AerCap ordered 15 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, signaling continued fleet expansion and confidence in long-term aircraft leasing demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage of the Dreamliner order and Farnborough deal flow highlights AerCap’s active capital deployment and continued position as a major lessor in a strong widebody market. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Aercap in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AER

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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