Aerodigm Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Aerodigm Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 942.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Aerodigm Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aerodigm Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 866.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 207,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 186,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Sherry Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Article Title

Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Positive Sentiment: XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Article Title

XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Article Title

Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Negative Sentiment: A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Article Title

A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Article Title

Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund filings showed notable reductions in Tesla holdings by some managers, and one report warned that a potential SpaceX IPO could pull retail attention and capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Tesla Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 376.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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