AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Stake Raised by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,150 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 235,685 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment makes up 8.2% of Heard Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned approximately 1.45% of AeroVironment worth $174,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,503. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $389.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $318.78.

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AeroVironment Trading Down 3.0%

AVAV opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.10.

AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Robbins LLP, Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Schall, announced or promoted class-action claims against AeroVironment, keeping investor focus on alleged securities fraud and the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Robbins LLP, Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Schall, announced or promoted class-action claims against AeroVironment, keeping investor focus on alleged securities fraud and the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz said it filed a class action in federal court against AeroVironment and certain officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws and seeking damages for shareholders who bought during the class period. Article Title

Pomerantz said it filed a class action in federal court against AeroVironment and certain officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws and seeking damages for shareholders who bought during the class period. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky highlighted claims that AeroVironment executives allegedly overstated a $1.7 billion contract while the U.S. Space Force was reassessing its acquisition strategy, adding to concerns around disclosure and contract credibility. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky highlighted claims that AeroVironment executives allegedly overstated a $1.7 billion contract while the U.S. Space Force was reassessing its acquisition strategy, adding to concerns around disclosure and contract credibility. Neutral Sentiment: AeroVironment announced it will report fourth-quarter and full fiscal 2026 results on June 29, which could become a bigger catalyst if the company provides fresh guidance or updates on demand trends. Article Title

AeroVironment announced it will report fourth-quarter and full fiscal 2026 results on June 29, which could become a bigger catalyst if the company provides fresh guidance or updates on demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: The company also unveiled a backpackable combat robot at Eurosatory 2026, showing continued expansion into ground robotics, but the product news is being overshadowed by the legal overhang. Article Title

The company also unveiled a backpackable combat robot at Eurosatory 2026, showing continued expansion into ground robotics, but the product news is being overshadowed by the legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Director Stephen F. Page disclosed a small stock sale under a pre-arranged trading plan; the filing is not, by itself, a major signal but can add to cautious sentiment. Article Title

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

See Also

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