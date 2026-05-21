Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 29,560 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.2% of Aew Capital Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P's holdings in American Tower were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 52.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded American Tower (AMT) to Outperform from Market Perform and set a $207 price target , helping fuel buying interest as investors reassessed the stock’s upside potential. Bernstein upgrades American Tower (AMT)

Bernstein upgraded to from Market Perform and set a , helping fuel buying interest as investors reassessed the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts argued that concerns around satellite competition, interest rates, and Dish exposure may be overdone, which has improved sentiment toward the tower REIT group and AMT specifically. Bernstein turns bullish on American Tower, sees 17% upside

Analysts argued that concerns around satellite competition, interest rates, and Dish exposure may be overdone, which has improved sentiment toward the tower REIT group and AMT specifically. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to American Tower’s stronger fundamentals and raised 2026 outlook after its latest quarterly report, reinforcing confidence in cash-flow growth and resilience. American Tower rises 3.4% as Bernstein upgrade revives optimism after raised 2026 outlook

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.5%

AMT stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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