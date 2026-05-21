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Aew Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Aew Capital Management reduced its Realty Income stake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 269,445 shares and ending with 1,869,633 shares worth about $105.4 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally cautious: Realty Income holds a consensus rating of Hold, with an average price target of $67.35, though several firms recently raised targets or upgraded the stock.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $1.13 and revenue of $1.55 billion, and it announced a monthly dividend of $0.2705 per share, implying a 5.2% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 269,445 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 7.6% of Aew Capital Management L P's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.20% of Realty Income worth $105,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manske Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 11,331 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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