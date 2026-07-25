Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $45.10 Million Stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Abivax makes up approximately 2.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Abivax worth $45,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in Abivax by 17.4% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company's stock worth $603,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Abivax by 2,561.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,606 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abivax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 3,178,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abivax by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Abivax by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company's stock worth $256,224,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

Abivax Price Performance

ABVX stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.87. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABVX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Abivax from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abivax

Abivax Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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