Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 1.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $20,922,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,146 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $80,318,000 after purchasing an additional 69,673 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 47.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,987 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ascendis Pharma A/S

In other Ascendis Pharma A/S news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,120. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $4,641,015.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $253.86 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $160.86 and a one year high of $282.15. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $262.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $296.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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