Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. $LXEO

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO - Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050,211 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,850,211 shares during the period. Lexeo Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 6.43% of Lexeo Therapeutics worth $28,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 1,002.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,386 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,872 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $4.66 on Friday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Narinder Pal Bhalla sold 22,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $98,592.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,297.48. The trade was a 21.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 25,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $116,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,692,620.16. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 62,204 shares of company stock worth $280,089 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lexeo Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lexeo Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here