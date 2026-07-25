Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Establishment Labs worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,492 shares of the company's stock worth $80,893,000 after buying an additional 197,962 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 907,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 699,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.43.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,952,351.68. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 182,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,369,722 in the last ninety days. 9.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.06. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. Establishment Labs's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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