Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of Climb Bio, Inc. $CLYM

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM - Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Climb Bio worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Climb Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Climb Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Climb Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company's stock.

Climb Bio Stock Performance

CLYM opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. Climb Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $735.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.07.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Climb Bio, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLYM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Climb Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLYM

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company's mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio's approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

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