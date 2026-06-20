AG Campbell Advisory LLC Invests $577,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,070 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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