AG Campbell Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,575 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. American Express accounts for 1.3% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $338.86 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.16. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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